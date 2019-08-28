ZMINE Price Hits $0.0086 on Exchanges (ZMN)

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. ZMINE has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $8,373.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZMINE has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ZMINE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges including BX Thailand, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003673 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00069969 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00335458 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009693 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001429 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007058 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000094 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About ZMINE

ZMN is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 240,328,928 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,576,739 tokens. ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZMINE’s official website is zmine.com. ZMINE’s official message board is medium.com/zmineofficial.

Buying and Selling ZMINE

ZMINE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and BX Thailand. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZMINE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZMINE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

