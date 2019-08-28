ZPER Market Capitalization Achieves $1.43 Million (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 28th. One ZPER token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, Liquid, HitBTC and Coinsuper. ZPER has a market cap of $1.43 million and $5,790.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZPER has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003567 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00071060 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00325312 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010295 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007340 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000088 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000091 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001274 BTC.

ZPER Profile

ZPER (ZPR) is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 2,050,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,294,901,316 tokens. The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZPER Token Trading

ZPER can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Coinsuper, Bit-Z, Allbit, BitForex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

