Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Updates FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) updated its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.4–0.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $273.5-278 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $274.49 million.Zuora also updated its Q3 2020 guidance to $-0.1–0.09 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zuora from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zuora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Zuora from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $13.55 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Zuora from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Zuora presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.43.

Zuora stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,991,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,981. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Zuora has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $34.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day moving average is $18.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 1.96.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.50% and a negative net margin of 31.80%. The company had revenue of $64.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $160,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Pressman sold 11,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $168,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,008 shares of company stock worth $489,273. Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

