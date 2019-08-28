Zvi Lando Sells 28,604 Shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) CEO Zvi Lando sold 28,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total value of $2,343,525.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,912,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.64. The company had a trading volume of 382,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.15. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a one year low of $32.42 and a one year high of $89.43.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.53 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 86.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

SEDG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.86.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

