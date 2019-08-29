$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) will report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Unit’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Unit reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 96.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Unit will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $2.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Unit.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.29). Unit had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered Unit from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a $14.00 price objective on Unit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of UNT stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.17. 5,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,233. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.84. Unit has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $29.06. The company has a market cap of $151.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

In related news, EVP Frank Q. Young acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $27,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,848 shares in the company, valued at $284,543.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 19,000 shares of company stock worth $66,580. 5.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Unit by 4,726.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unit by 249.1% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unit in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Elkfork Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unit by 30.1% in the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 13,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Unit in the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unit Company Profile

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

