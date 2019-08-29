$0.06 EPS Expected for Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) will announce earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Wisdom Tree Investments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Wisdom Tree Investments posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Wisdom Tree Investments will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wisdom Tree Investments.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $66.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.98 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:WETF traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.78. 22,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,372. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.84 million, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Wisdom Tree Investments has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $8.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Wisdom Tree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,096,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $111,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,210 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,121,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,214,000 after acquiring an additional 18,732 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,599,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,934,000 after acquiring an additional 131,218 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,561,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,977,000 after acquiring an additional 20,664 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,452,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,133,000 after acquiring an additional 108,502 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

