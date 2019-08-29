-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:AVXL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:AVXL) will report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Anavex Life Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Anavex Life Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.58). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Anavex Life Sciences.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVXL shares. Dawson James started coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.46.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 16,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. 19.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anavex Life Sciences stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 2.28. Anavex Life Sciences has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $4.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.92.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for Alzheimer's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease, Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis.

