-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:AVXL) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:AVXL) will report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Anavex Life Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Anavex Life Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.58). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Anavex Life Sciences.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVXL shares. Dawson James started coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.46.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 16,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. 19.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anavex Life Sciences stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 2.28. Anavex Life Sciences has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $4.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.92.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for Alzheimer's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease, Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.