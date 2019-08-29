$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Tecnoglass reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $113.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.53 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 4.04%.

TGLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised Tecnoglass from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $11.00 target price on Tecnoglass and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tecnoglass in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tecnoglass currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass during the first quarter worth approximately $2,912,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,616,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass in the first quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its stake in Tecnoglass by 11.9% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 740,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 78,495 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tecnoglass by 37.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 279,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 76,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TGLS traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.12. 30 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,586. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.41. Tecnoglass has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $10.08. The firm has a market cap of $322.54 million, a PE ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.88%.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

