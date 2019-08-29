$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) to post earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.18. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $393.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RBA shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $34.50 to $36.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $32.00 to $33.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.11.

RBA traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 733 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,516. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12 month low of $30.76 and a 12 month high of $39.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In related news, insider Todd Donald Wohler sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,919 shares in the company, valued at $474,376.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 2,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $89,633.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,270.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,281 shares of company stock valued at $248,310. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.5% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 86,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 11.4% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

