$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) will announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.38. TTM Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $633.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

TTMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on TTM Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. TTM Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

In other TTM Technologies news, insider Anthony J. Princiotta sold 23,222 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $234,309.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,408 shares in the company, valued at $518,706.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tai Keung Chung sold 29,839 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $315,696.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,320.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,939 shares of company stock worth $570,007 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in TTM Technologies by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,393,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,469 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $4,652,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 969,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,890,000 after buying an additional 207,373 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,497,000 after buying an additional 200,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,081,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,031,000 after buying an additional 182,950 shares during the last quarter.

TTMI traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,382. TTM Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average is $11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 2.52.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

