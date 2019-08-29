-$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) to post ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Inflarx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.53). Inflarx reported earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inflarx will report full year earnings of ($2.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($2.09). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.02) to ($2.14). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Inflarx.

Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.11).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Svb Leerink lowered Inflarx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inflarx in a report on Friday, July 19th. Guggenheim downgraded Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut Inflarx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Inflarx from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Inflarx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.66.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Inflarx by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,182,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,482,000 after buying an additional 147,238 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Inflarx by 454.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 276,424 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Inflarx during the second quarter worth $884,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Inflarx during the first quarter worth $9,609,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inflarx during the second quarter worth $445,000. 51.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Inflarx stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.78. The stock had a trading volume of 164,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,869. The company has a market capitalization of $69.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of -1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.04. Inflarx has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $53.10.

About Inflarx

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.

