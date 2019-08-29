$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) will announce $0.67 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.65. Charles Schwab reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Charles Schwab.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 35.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $43.50 to $39.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Shares of SCHW traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.73. 9,991,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,808,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $35.85 and a twelve month high of $52.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 27.76%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Goldfarb acquired 2,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.68 per share, for a total transaction of $100,374.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,862.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $150,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 40,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,723,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,124,000 after purchasing an additional 76,982 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,627,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,801,000 after purchasing an additional 758,069 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $536,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 488.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 36,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

