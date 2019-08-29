$1.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) will announce earnings of $1.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CDW’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.65. CDW reported earnings per share of $1.42 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDW will report full year earnings of $5.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.01. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $6.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. CDW had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.13.

In other CDW news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $384,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,213.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 66,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.31, for a total transaction of $7,020,701.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 644,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,866,292.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 204,374 shares of company stock valued at $21,721,725. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in CDW by 1,275.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,833,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $203,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,702 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 65.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,418,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $328,150,000 after buying an additional 1,354,651 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of CDW by 2,308.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 913,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $101,423,000 after buying an additional 875,770 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW by 4,756.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 817,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,707,000 after buying an additional 800,346 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of CDW by 37.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,226,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $247,117,000 after buying an additional 604,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock traded up $3.19 on Friday, reaching $114.92. 13,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,990. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.56 and its 200-day moving average is $104.91. CDW has a one year low of $74.32 and a one year high of $120.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

