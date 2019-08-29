1,230 Shares in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Purchased by New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on V shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.46.

In other Visa news, Director Denise M. Morrison purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,551.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $639,555.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,452 shares in the company, valued at $630,783.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $180.98. The company had a trading volume of 217,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,448,502. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.44. The stock has a market cap of $352.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $121.60 and a 1 year high of $184.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.69%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

