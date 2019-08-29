16,100 Shares in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Purchased by Menta Capital LLC

Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRI. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the 1st quarter worth about $650,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 29,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 853,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,637,000 after purchasing an additional 71,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SRI. Zacks Investment Research cut Stoneridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup restated an “average” rating on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

SRI stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.52. 1,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,911. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.99 million, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.35. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $34.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.35 and a 200-day moving average of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $222.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.81 million. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 8.69%. Stoneridge’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Stoneridge news, insider Robert J. Jr. Hartman sold 5,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $161,028.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,828.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

