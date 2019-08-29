16,673 Shares in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,673 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WABCO by 4.0% in the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 111,737 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,730,000 after buying an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WABCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,525,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in WABCO by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 805,176 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $106,146,000 after acquiring an additional 13,654 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in WABCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,568,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in WABCO by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,668,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $351,755,000 after acquiring an additional 21,020 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WBC traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $132.88. 170,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,844. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $98.90 and a one year high of $146.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.59). WABCO had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $912.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.88 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that WABCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WABCO news, insider Nicolas Bardot sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WABCO Company Profile

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

