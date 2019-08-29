180 Degree Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TURN) Chairman Buys $10,593.44 in Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TURN) Chairman Kevin Rendino acquired 5,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $10,593.44. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 637,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,999.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Kevin Rendino acquired 6,019 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $12,880.66.

On Friday, August 16th, Kevin Rendino acquired 2,800 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $5,824.00.

NASDAQ TURN opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.95. 180 Degree Capital Corp has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $2.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TURN. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 18,859 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 70.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 415,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 171,428 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 193.0% in the first quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 465,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 306,708 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 13.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 62,410 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The firm also invests in privately held portfolio companies. It primarily invests in value stocks of small cap companies.

