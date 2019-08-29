1,902 Shares in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) Purchased by Price Wealth Management Inc.

Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,902 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the second quarter worth about $390,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 44.3% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 168.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 18,001 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 1.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 342,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,052,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

In other news, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 10,420 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $162,447.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PSTG shares. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Pure Storage to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays set a $17.00 target price on Pure Storage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America set a $22.00 target price on Pure Storage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Pure Storage from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.55.

Shares of PSTG traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.93. 99,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,575,834. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.35. Pure Storage Inc has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $29.14.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $396.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.34 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 25.30% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.