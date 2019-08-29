20,200 Shares in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Purchased by Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.

Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,834,000. Alphabet makes up approximately 13.2% of Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arjuna Capital raised its position in Alphabet by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 85 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. raised its position in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 7,863 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Barr E S & Co. raised its position in Alphabet by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 31,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 215.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wedbush increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,360.00 price objective (up previously from $1,315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,378.93.

Alphabet stock traded up $21.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,192.52. 569,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,174.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,157.26. The company has a market capitalization of $810.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.96. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $970.11 and a 12-month high of $1,289.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 52.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 39 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,100.00, for a total value of $42,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,200.74, for a total value of $66,040.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,887.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,758 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.