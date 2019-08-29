2,804,040 Shares in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Bought by Parnassus Investments CA

Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,804,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $544,292,000. CME Group accounts for approximately 2.1% of Parnassus Investments CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Parnassus Investments CA owned 0.79% of CME Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in CME Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in CME Group in the second quarter worth $571,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in CME Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in CME Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 210,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,951,000 after acquiring an additional 7,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CME Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $216.12. The stock had a trading volume of 41,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,018. The company has a market capitalization of $76.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.23. CME Group Inc has a 1-year low of $161.05 and a 1-year high of $217.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.20.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 39.36%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.99%.

In other CME Group news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 4,241 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.26, for a total transaction of $815,374.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,865,685.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.01, for a total value of $108,005.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,593 shares in the company, valued at $3,152,233.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,771 shares of company stock worth $15,398,375 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. BidaskClub upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup set a $202.00 price target on CME Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on CME Group from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

