$3.73 Billion in Sales Expected for YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) will report sales of $3.73 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for YPF’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.68 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.77 billion. YPF posted sales of $3.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that YPF will report full-year sales of $14.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.80 billion to $14.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $15.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.01 billion to $18.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for YPF.

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. YPF had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 4.18%.

Several brokerages have commented on YPF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YPF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of YPF from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of YPF in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

YPF traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $8.73. 242,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,506,063. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.18. YPF has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $18.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in YPF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 303,899 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 23,309 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in YPF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new position in YPF in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in YPF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 443,302 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after acquiring an additional 66,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in YPF in the 1st quarter valued at $445,000. Institutional investors own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

