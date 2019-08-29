$301.76 Million in Sales Expected for Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) to post $301.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $311.00 million and the lowest is $291.42 million. Voya Financial reported sales of $163.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VOYA. ValuEngine cut Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on Voya Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Voya Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Voya Financial stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.39. 130,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,674,932. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.63. Voya Financial has a 12-month low of $36.66 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.99%.

In other news, insider Patricia J. Walsh sold 1,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $100,400.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,830.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Byron H. Pollitt, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.26 per share, for a total transaction of $51,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $125,555 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Voya Financial by 2,380.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the second quarter worth $30,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the second quarter worth $42,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Voya Financial by 18.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the first quarter worth $142,000.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

