$331.27 Million in Sales Expected for Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) will post sales of $331.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Infinera’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $329.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $335.00 million. Infinera reported sales of $200.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 65.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinera will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $296.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.40 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. Infinera’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

INFN has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Infinera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Infinera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.99 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.14.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,354,780 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,380,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 6.6% during the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,313,674 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 206,432 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 3.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,855,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 53,814 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in Infinera by 45.3% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,198,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 373,700 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Infinera by 4.6% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 975,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 43,194 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFN traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.20. The stock had a trading volume of 105,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,839,124. The company has a market cap of $875.46 million, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.54. Infinera has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $9.54.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

