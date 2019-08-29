35,248 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Acquired by Paradice Investment Management LLC

Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 35,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,770,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $645,953,000 after buying an additional 3,897,469 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,352,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,624,000 after buying an additional 3,012,657 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,457,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $756,013,000 after buying an additional 2,687,148 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 3,765.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,309,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,920,000 after buying an additional 2,249,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 35,903,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,625,456,000 after buying an additional 2,078,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.48% of the company’s stock.

TSM stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.28. The company had a trading volume of 200,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,423,416. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $34.22 and a 52 week high of $45.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.85. The stock has a market cap of $214.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The company had revenue of $241 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSM. ValuEngine downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. CLSA upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

