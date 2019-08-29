3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by RBA Wealth Management LLC

RBA Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. M. Kraus & Co grew its position in 3M by 5.2% during the second quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 3,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 26.8% in the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 590,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,384,000 after purchasing an additional 124,665 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.9% in the second quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 193,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 26.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 449,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $77,840,000 after purchasing an additional 94,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM traded up $2.55 on Thursday, hitting $160.10. 123,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,924,164. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.09. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $154.00 and a 1 year high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 55.05%. 3M’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.07%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 price target on shares of 3M and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.54.

In other 3M news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total transaction of $177,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

