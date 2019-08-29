$448.64 Million in Sales Expected for FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) will post sales of $448.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $451.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $444.74 million. FirstCash reported sales of $429.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full year sales of $1.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow FirstCash.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $446.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.50 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

FCFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of FirstCash from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of FirstCash from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. FirstCash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

FirstCash stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $100.14. 1,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,623. FirstCash has a twelve month low of $66.28 and a twelve month high of $106.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total transaction of $254,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,747,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FirstCash in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FirstCash in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in FirstCash in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in FirstCash by 14.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in FirstCash in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

