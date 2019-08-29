4,900 Shares in First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:FDIV) Purchased by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:FDIV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV owned about 0.31% of First Trust Strategic Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 41,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000.

Shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF stock remained flat at $$50.12 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,837. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.54 and its 200-day moving average is $49.99. First Trust Strategic Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.24 and a fifty-two week high of $51.84.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st.

