$5.80 Billion in Sales Expected for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) will announce sales of $5.80 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.79 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.82 billion. U.S. Bancorp posted sales of $5.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full-year sales of $22.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.88 billion to $23.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $23.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.20 billion to $23.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.50 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.92.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 9,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $520,897.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,229,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 10,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $629,717.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,609.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,414 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,215 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,322,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,265 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,180,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 319,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,414,000 after buying an additional 11,525 shares in the last quarter. MA Private Wealth purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.19. The company had a trading volume of 59,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,625,963. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $43.14 and a twelve month high of $57.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

