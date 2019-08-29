8,050 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO) Acquired by RBA Wealth Management LLC

RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EWCO. RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 122,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 9,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000.

Shares of EWCO stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.87. The company had a trading volume of 13,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,855. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.79. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $26.40.

