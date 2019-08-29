83,185 Shares in Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) Acquired by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 83,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,000. Hartline Investment Corp owned approximately 0.30% of Domo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domo during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Domo during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Domo during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Domo during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Domo alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on DOMO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 target price on shares of Domo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Domo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.20.

Domo stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.51. The stock had a trading volume of 12,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,697. The stock has a market cap of $631.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.78. Domo Inc has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.65.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.69 million. Domo had a negative net margin of 95.39% and a negative return on equity of 253.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Domo Inc will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.