$93.34 Million in Sales Expected for Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) will post sales of $93.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Accuray’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $90.90 million and the highest is $95.77 million. Accuray posted sales of $95.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accuray will report full year sales of $417.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $415.70 million to $419.67 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $435.36 million, with estimates ranging from $434.00 million to $436.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Accuray.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Accuray had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $117.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

ARAY has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $4.00 target price on shares of Accuray and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Accuray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.47.

Shares of ARAY stock opened at $2.62 on Monday. Accuray has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $5.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average is $4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.60 million, a P/E ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 1.84.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Kirkpatrick sold 8,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $30,832.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,552.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Levine sold 56,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $211,597.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 977,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,376.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Accuray by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Accuray by 376.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Accuray by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Accuray by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 27,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Accuray by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,199,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

