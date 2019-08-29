AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. cut its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 0.2% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.86 per share, for a total transaction of $3,622,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,066,628.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart bought 15,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.44 per share, with a total value of $1,002,170.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,189.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 152,452 shares of company stock valued at $10,128,541 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABBV traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $66.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,145,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,127,078. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.87 and a 200-day moving average of $75.76. The company has a market capitalization of $98.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.66 and a one year high of $97.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 182.70%. AbbVie’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Leerink Swann upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Svb Leerink upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.05.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

