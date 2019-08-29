Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Shares Up 5.8%

Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST)’s stock price shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.91 and last traded at $1.81, 2,549,496 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 149% from the average session volume of 1,024,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACST. Aegis began coverage on Acasti Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC began coverage on Acasti Pharma in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on Acasti Pharma in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.75 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

The company has a market cap of $151.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Equities research analysts forecast that Acasti Pharma Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Acasti Pharma by 20.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 7,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Acasti Pharma by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 253,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

