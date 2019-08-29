Access Intelligence (LON:ACC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $58.44

Access Intelligence plc (LON:ACC)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $58.44 and traded as low as $55.00. Access Intelligence shares last traded at $55.00, with a volume of 40,000 shares.

Separately, FinnCap started coverage on Access Intelligence in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “corporate” rating and a GBX 84 ($1.10) price target on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 58.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 58.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.44.

In other Access Intelligence news, insider Michael Jackson sold 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.61), for a total value of £634,500 ($829,086.63).

About Access Intelligence (LON:ACC)

Access Intelligence Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate communications and reputation management software to blue-chip enterprises, communications agencies, public sector bodies, and not-for-profit organizations in the United Kingdom, European Union, and internationally. The company's Vuelio branded software provides solutions for public relations, public affairs, stakeholder relations, and influencer marketing.

