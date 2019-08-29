AdCoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.00 (ACC)

AdCoin (CURRENCY:ACC) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One AdCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Crex24. During the last week, AdCoin has traded down 29.2% against the U.S. dollar. AdCoin has a market capitalization of $47,122.00 and $4.00 worth of AdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AdCoin Profile

AdCoin (ACC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2017. AdCoin’s total supply is 32,564,946 coins and its circulating supply is 16,073,341 coins. AdCoin’s official website is www.getadcoin.com. AdCoin’s official Twitter account is @theadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AdCoin Coin Trading

AdCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

