Aegeus Reaches Market Cap of $35,783.00 (AEG)

Aegeus (CURRENCY:AEG) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. In the last seven days, Aegeus has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar. One Aegeus coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Crex24. Aegeus has a total market cap of $35,783.00 and approximately $1,462.00 worth of Aegeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010488 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00234137 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.21 or 0.01365516 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00018997 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00091960 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Aegeus’ total supply is 39,437,685 coins and its circulating supply is 34,886,953 coins. The Reddit community for Aegeus is /r/Aegeus_Coin_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aegeus is aegeus.io. Aegeus’ official Twitter account is @Aegeus_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aegeus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aegeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aegeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aegeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

