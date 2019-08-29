Aegis Initiates Coverage on Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR)

Analysts at Aegis started coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SAR. B. Riley set a $26.00 price target on Saratoga Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saratoga Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. National Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Friday, May 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

SAR traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.85. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,655. Saratoga Investment has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $25.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.10. The company has a market cap of $215.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.64.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 44.66%. The firm had revenue of $12.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 million. Analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAR. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 1.1% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 39,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 3.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 34,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 54.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.