Aeon Price Down 12.8% Over Last 7 Days (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 29th. During the last seven days, Aeon has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aeon has a total market cap of $9.72 million and $6,569.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00006438 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre, Bittrex and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.27 or 0.00728486 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004238 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000197 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Aeon Profile

AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin.

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, TradeOgre and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

