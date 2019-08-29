Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AFMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Laidlaw set a $10.00 price objective on Affimed and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

AFMD stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $2.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,201. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.32. Affimed has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $7.35. The firm has a market cap of $166.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $4.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 million. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 30.94% and a negative net margin of 30.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Affimed will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFMD. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,399,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Affimed by 3,524.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,176,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after buying an additional 2,116,546 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Affimed by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 715,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 210,018 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Affimed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $574,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Affimed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $478,000. Institutional investors own 46.69% of the company’s stock.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

