AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.92

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.92 and last traded at $14.97, with a volume of 2926 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.52. The stock has a market cap of $504.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.93.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.10). AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $16.62 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MITT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 615,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,372,000 after purchasing an additional 217,227 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,115,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 263,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 131,989 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,520,000 after purchasing an additional 116,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,358,000 after purchasing an additional 106,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Securities and Loans, and Single-Family Rental Properties.

