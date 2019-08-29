Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 923,014 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the previous session’s volume of 382,486 shares.The stock last traded at $1.11 and had previously closed at $1.08.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AGRX shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $3.00 target price on Agile Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.45.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.31. The company has a market cap of $48.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.54.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Research analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alfred Altomari acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.27 per share, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,381.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGRX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,732,648 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 978,672 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 169,226 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 36,212 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,254,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 120,403 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 450,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 32,911 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 2,219.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,538 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 73,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

