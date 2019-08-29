Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $20.59

Air China Ltd (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.59 and traded as low as $17.67. Air China shares last traded at $17.67, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

AIRYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Air China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Air China from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut Air China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Air China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Air China from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.54 and a 200-day moving average of $20.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.87.

Air China Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AIRYY)

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

