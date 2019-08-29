Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 433.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Field & Main Bank grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 385.7% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 33,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 30.2% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 854,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,133,000 after purchasing an additional 197,958 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $227.16 per share, with a total value of $4,543,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,081,346.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. HSBC downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.71.

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $226.26. The company had a trading volume of 28,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,345. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.44 and a 12-month high of $232.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $226.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is 62.28%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

