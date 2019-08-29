Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.30

Shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.30 and last traded at $28.65, with a volume of 78895 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.88.

AKRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.92.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($1.85). On average, analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Seth Loring Harrison bought 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $14,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AKRO. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $676,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $192,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $14,578,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $2,107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

See Also: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.