AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.24

Shares of AKITA Drilling Ltd. (TSE:AKT.A) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.24 and traded as high as $1.73. AKITA Drilling shares last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 1,900 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AKT.A shares. AltaCorp Capital lowered AKITA Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on AKITA Drilling from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $63.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.09, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.95.

AKITA Drilling Company Profile (TSE:AKT.A)

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

