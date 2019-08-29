Akzo Nobel NV (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Akzo Nobel NV (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Akzo Nobel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

OTCMKTS:AKZOY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,176. Akzo Nobel has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.77 and a 200-day moving average of $29.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 71.69% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. The company offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials primarily under the Dulux, Coral, Levis, and Flexa brands.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.