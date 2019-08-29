Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ALB. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Albemarle from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Albemarle to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Albemarle from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Albemarle from $157.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $75.00 price target on Albemarle and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.84.

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,252,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,811. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $58.63 and a 12 month high of $108.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.17.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris bought 3,090 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.66 per share, for a total transaction of $199,799.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,604.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 19.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 29.7% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter valued at about $1,878,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 14.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 18.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 8,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

