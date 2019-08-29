Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Holdings Raised by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 275.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 883.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARE. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. GMP Securities restated an “average” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $152.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.36.

In related news, Director James P. Cain sold 450 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total value of $62,919.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,208.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Banks sold 2,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $279,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,379,068.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,500 shares of company stock worth $10,957,978 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $148.38. 2,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,351. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 52 week low of $109.04 and a 52 week high of $153.51.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $373.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.81 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

