Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Trading 5.8% Higher

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR)’s share price traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.07 and last traded at $2.19, 163,611 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 69% from the average session volume of 521,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alexco Resource from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Get Alexco Resource alerts:

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXU. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alexco Resource by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,232 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 6,724 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexco Resource by 55.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Alexco Resource in the second quarter worth $187,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexco Resource by 25.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 837,950 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 169,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Alexco Resource by 1,640.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 23,564 shares during the period.

About Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 surveyed quartz mining leases, 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, 8 placer claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Alexco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.