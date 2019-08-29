AllSafe (ASAFE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $81,392.00

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. During the last week, AllSafe has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. AllSafe has a market cap of $81,392.00 and approximately $287.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About AllSafe

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,493,849 coins and its circulating supply is 7,843,873 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken.

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

